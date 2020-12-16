Dabo Swinney Compares 5-Star Recruit To Christian McCaffrey

Every year, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers reload on skill players. The 2021 season will be no different since the program officially signed Will Shipley, a five-star tailback from North Carolina.

Shipley showcased his versatility in 2019, as he finished that season with 2,066 rushing yards, 582 receiving yards and 38 total touchdowns.

Obviously that type of production will be nearly impossible to replicate at the collegiate level, but Swinney has high hopes for his latest recruit.

It might seem a tad bold by Swinney, however, he actually compared Shipley to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“Only kid that jumps out is maybe the (Christian) McCaffrey kid. Similar in he’s powerful, fast, dynamic,” Swinney said, via 247Sports. “Nothing he can’t do. And he’s big. He has a rare combination of size and speed. I haven’t had a guy like him with that size to this point, so he’s pretty unique.”

McCaffrey put the NFL on notice last season, as he had over 2,000 scrimmage yards. He recently received a four-year, $64 million contract from the Panthers because of his playmaking abilities.

No two running backs are really the same, but the fact that Swinney sees similarities between Shipley and McCaffrey speaks volumes about the 2021 recruit’s potential.

Clemson fans will get to see Shipley in action in 2021. We’ll find out then if he’s as good as advertised.