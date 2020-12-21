Dabo Swinney Continues To Throw Shade At Ohio State’s Schedule

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney seems intent on throwing as much shade at Ohio State as he possibly can.

Appearing on Packer and Durham today, Swinney discussed preparing to play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. He jabbed the Buckeyes by joking that it’s easier to prepare for them because there’s “not as much tape” since they played fewer games.

“It does make it a little easier ’cause there’s not as much tape to pour through” Swinney joked. “You can’t make it up, there’s only six games.”

Ohio State was supposed to play eight regular season games, but were limited to only five due to COVID-19. The Big Ten Conference was forced to adjust its own rules to ensure that the Buckeyes were eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game. They went on to beat Northwestern 22-10.

But few people in college football media have been less impressed by Ohio State this season than Dabo Swinney. He made that much clear by ranking them 11th in his Coaches’ Poll vote.

Swinney has maintained for weeks that the number of wins is more important than the quality of them. He’s railed against Ohio State’s eligibility with six wins for days.

Swinney will get his chance to show the world that he had the right idea though. His Tigers face the Buckeyes in less than two weeks with a shot at the national title at stake.

If Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers lose though, he’s going to have to eat a lot of crow this offseason.