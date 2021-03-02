Dabo Swinney Comments On Dismissal Of Former 5-Star Recruit

On Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the dismissal of starting cornerback Derion Kendrick over the weekend.

Kendrick, a five-star recruit in the class of 2018, had run into some trouble last season. Swinney benched the junior defender for undisclosed reasons for a game against Pitt in November.

On Sunday, 247Sports’ Anna Hickey reported that Kendrick had been thrown off the team for repeated offenses. Swinney made his first public comments about the situation to reporters on Monday.

“I’m sure everybody has probably heard the news about DK,” Swinney said. “Really not much to say about that other than he’s no longer with us. Also to say, I love DK. He’s a young man that I always loved as a football player. He’s got a good heart, he’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes you just need change. Just so thankful I had the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him these past three years. Thankful for all his contributions to our program and will be pulling for him wherever his next stop is, and will always be here for him.”

These comments are similar to the ones Swinney made when he benched Kendrick during the season. When he was on the field, Kendrick was a productive player for the Tigers.

In nine games in 2020, Kendrick recorded 18 total tackles, one sack, one interception, six passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. For his career, he totaled 63 stops, one sack, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two touchdowns.

Clemson was set to return all 11 starters with Kendrick back in the fold, but the team will be breaking in at least one new first-stringer now that he’s gone.