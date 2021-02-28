Dabo Swinney Dismisses Clemson Starter From Football Program

Major news coming out of the Clemson football program on Sunday morning.

According to a report from 247Sports’ Anna Hickey, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has dismissed a Clemson starting player from the program.

Derion Kendrick, a starting cornerback for the Tigers, has reportedly been dismissed from the program heading into his senior season.

Clemson247 received official confirmation on Sunday morning that Clemson starting cornerback and senior Derion Kendrick was dismissed by Dabo Swinney. Kendrick missed multiple games during the 2020 season for disciplinary reasons and we’re told that it’s been much of the same behavior-wise for Kendrick in 2021. Swinney had enough.

Kendrick was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2018. Swinney spoke about Kendrick after he didn’t play in a win over Pittsburgh in November.

“We just didn’t play him today,” Swinney said. “Some people might say he’s in the dog house. I like to say he’s in the love shack. Just a little discipline. I love DK. He’s one of my favorites, actually. Just put him in the love shack this weekend.”

Clemson is coming off a College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State.

The Tigers are expected to be national title contenders once again in 20201.