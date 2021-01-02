Dabo Swinney Getting Called Out For Pregame Quote About Ohio State

The 2020-21 Sugar Bowl will go down as the game where Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was decisively humbled by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

There were a number of notable quotes that Swinney made leading up to the 49-28 drubbing that the Buckeyes are putting on his team. But one quote in particular is getting him absolutely crushed on social media.

Former Ohio State star Parris Campbell took to Twitter to re-post a quote Swinney made about preparing for Ohio State. Swinney joked a few weeks back that preparing for Ohio State would be easy with only six games of film to study.

“That’ll be a quick study for us,” Swinney joked. “There’s only six games.”

Apparently it wasn’t. His defense has given up seven touchdowns, and his offense led by star QB Trevor Lawrence has looked average.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on pace for their first-ever win against the Clemson Tigers. A win would send the Buckeyes to the national title game for the first time since 2014.

For much of the lead-up to this game, Swinney argued that Ohio State didn’t have a sufficient resume to compete in the College Football Playoff. He went so far as to rank Ohio State the No. 11 team in the nation on his Coaches’ Poll ballot.

Whether he did that just to get a rise out of people or not, Swinney clearly wasn’t ready for everything the Buckeyes have.

And he’s paying for it with his season.