Dabo Swinney Getting Criticized For Decisions vs. Ohio State

Dabo Swinney made it known that he felt his team wasn’t receiving enough respect heading into the College Football Playoff. Well, that trend will continue as the championship-winning coach has been quite conservative in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson actually entered this weekend as the favorite over Ohio State. The first half has been owned by the Buckeyes, though.

Ohio State jumped out to an early 13-0 lead. Despite trailing by double digits in the second quarter, Swinney refused to take a chance on a fourth-and-one from Clemson’s territory.

Instead of trying to keep the drive alive, Swinney settled for another punt. It’s a decision that isn’t sitting well with the majority of people watching this game.

As of right now, the defending champions have just 86 total yards on offense and have yet to score in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here are a few of the complaints about Swinney:

Dabo has made the conservative decision every time he's faced one so far. Think that's going to have to change. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 29, 2019

6-foot-6 QB and doesn't even try a sneak. Unreal. Dabo getting outcoached by Ryan Day here so far is one of the biggest surprises in college football this year — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 29, 2019

At some point in this game, the Tigers are going to have gamble in similar situations. With the way the Buckeyes are running the football, it’s fair to say that time could be running out on the defending champions.

Do you think Dabo Swinney will lead Clemson to a comeback over Ohio State?