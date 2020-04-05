Dabo Swinney Getting Criticized For How He’s Handling Coronavirus

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney gave somewhat of a ra-ra speech in response to a question about the coronavirus’ effect on the 2020 season. The national title-winning head coach has since been criticized for how he’s handling everything.

Swinney told reporters this week that he has no doubt the 2020 season will be played.

“My preference is let’s get to work and go play,” Swinney said. “That’s the best-case scenario, and I think that’s what’s going to happen. I don’t have any doubt. I have zero doubt that we’re going to be playing and the stands are going to be packed.”

Swinney said he has “one plan” and that’s getting his team ready to play this fall.

“That’s just my mindset. I’ve got one plan, and that’s to get the Tigers ready to play in late August, early September,” Swinney said. “I’ll leave it to the smart people to figure out the doomsday scenarios. We’ve got one scenario, and that’s to run down that hill and kick it off in the valley.”

Swinney also shared that his family traveled by private plane down to Florida for vacation. They also reportedly plan to travel for Easter next week.

South Carolina does not have a statewide shelter in place order, but Swinney, as one of the leaders of the state, has been criticized for not setting a proper example.

Will Swinney be right about the 2020 college football season starting as scheduled? Only time will tell. Until then, everyone is going to question him.