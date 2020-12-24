Dabo Swinney Has 1 Main Problem With Expanding The Playoff

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t afraid to offer an honest comment – no matter who might be listening.

Earlier this week, Swinney released his Coaches Poll and placed Ohio State at No. 11. That’s right, he decided to place the Buckeyes – who Clemson will be playing in the College Football Playoff – seven spots behind their playoff ranking.

Swinney may not be feeling the holiday spirit at all. In addition to ranking Ohio State well below market value, the Clemson head coach also nixed playoff expansion.

“Again, I think one of the reasons that college football is so popular is because every game matters,” Swinney said. That game we played at VTech (Virginia Tech), it mattered. That game Florida played against LSU, it mattered.”

Here’s more, via Buckeyes Wire:

“Is there a fine line? The more you expand, the less important the games become. All of a sudden, to me, it gets watered down and teams that know they’re going to be in, next thing you know, you’re resting guys, you’re not playing guys. It all becomes about that.”

Playoff expansion doesn’t mean much to Dabo Swinney or Clemson right now. The Tigers are consistently among the four best programs in college football.

However, for a non-Power 5 team, expansion is likely the only path to a College Football Playoff berth.

As it stands now Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame will fight for a national title.