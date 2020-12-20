Dabo Swinney is all aboard the Heisman hype train for quarterback Trevor Lawrence after the Tigers’ beatdown of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Lawrence was phenomenal Saturday night, throwing for 322 yards and two touchdowns against the Fighting Irish. He also added 90 yards and an additional score on the ground.

The Clemson quarterback’s Heisman stock took a major jump following his impressive performance. Lawrence’s head coach wants to see him take home the prestigious hardware.

Following Clemson’s win Saturday evening, Swinney shared a message for Heisman voters. Bottom line, he believes it’d be a “crying shame” if Lawrence didn’t win the Heisman.

“Here’s what I would say,” Swinney began, via 247Sports. “It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn’t attach their name to Trevor Lawrence. That would be a shame. I know that’s become a stat award, but if you watch college football and you don’t know this is the best player in the country, I don’t know what you’re looking at. So, to me, the Heisman should want their name attached to Trevor Lawrence. That’s what I’ve got to say about that guy.”

Trevor Lawrence is without a doubt the best player in college football, but he’s probably not deserving of the Heisman.

Lawrence played in just eight games this season and scored 26 numbers. Not only have other quarterbacks put up better numbers (Mac Jones and Kyle Trask), they’ve also played in more games.

Lawrence has had a phenomenal year, but it probably won’t be enough to be awarded the Heisman.