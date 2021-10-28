Dabo Swinney Has Blunt Admission On Clemson’s Struggles

Clemson fans have been treating Dabo Swinney strangely this season.

The Tigers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, are 4-3 though seven games.

In today’s world of college football, you’d expect at least a few Clemson fans to call for a coaching change. That’s not the case this year, though.

Swinney has reportedly been getting treated like he has some sort of medical issue this season. He’s been getting letters and texts non-stop, mostly “praying” for his well being, according to Pete Iacobelli of CentreDaily.com.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sees normally friendly faces avoiding his gaze around town. He also is getting plenty of “praying for you” texts and random letters in his mailbox, some from people he has never met. That’s what happens when a national football championship contender is struggling to stay above .500. It’s “like I’ve got the plague,” Swinney said of Clemson’s 4-3 mark.

Dabo Swinney went onto explain ever since Clemson started losing games this season “nobody” wants to be around him.

“It’s like you got a stink on you and nobody wants to be around you,” Swinney added. “We are going to be fine, I promise you.”

Let’s be honest: we totally expected Clemson to be back in the College Football Playoff this year. The Tigers not only won’t make the playoff; they’re going to end up in some mediocre bowl game.

Swinney will have Clemson back on track in coming years. But that won’t stop fans from treating him strangely the rest of the season.