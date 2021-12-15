Dabo Swinney Has Blunt Comment About The Transfer Portal

The changes to the NCAA transfer portal over the past few years have made it easier than ever for college football players to go from one team to another. And Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hates it.

In a recent interview, Swinney went off on the transfer portal. He called it “chaos” with “tampering galore” and said that some adults are “manipulating young men.”

“It’s chaos right now. Tampering galore. Adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now,” Swinney said.

Swinney believes that the NCAA needs to bring back the one-year sit rule for transfers and let them have it back after graduating. He says that the focus should be on “graduation and education.”

There are a number of eye-roll-worthy remarks there but ultimately nobody’s buying what Swinney is saying though. The comments to this tweet alone show that people see through Swinney’s complaints:

Dabo, on the transfer portal: "It's chaos right now. Tampering galore. Adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now." Calls for the return of one-year sit for transfers, and get that year back upon graduation. "Keep the focus on graduation/education." — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 15, 2021

“Translation: “I’m not getting the players I used to get and I don’t like it,” one user replied.

“Sure, Dabo. Just as soon as coaches also have to wait a year before starting at a new school,” another user suggested.

A more lengthy reply pertained to his “manipulating comment: “‘adults manipulating kids’ how is letting them make their own choice if it doesn’t work out manipulating them compared to forcing them to sit out a year when they only get 4 to begin with. Nah dabo you’re one of those adults who wants to manipulate them and giving them the option,” a third wrote.

Given how few complaints from the players themselves there have been (not to mention the parents), Swinney’s comments will probably be ignored by the powers that be.

Rightfully so.