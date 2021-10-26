Dabo Swinney Has Blunt Message For His Team Moving Forward

The Clemson Tigers have fallen off a cliff this season, going 4-3 through their first seven games. Dabo Swinney expects more out of his players.

The Tigers most recently lost a pivotal ACC game to the Pitt Panthers, falling 27-17. Clemson is now 3-2 in the ACC and a few games behind conference leader Wake Forest.

There’s really no explanation for the Tigers’ woes this year. The most their offense has scored against an FBS opponent is 21 points, and that was in a double-overtime loss to NC State.

Swinney sent a message to his players on Monday night with hope to inspire a turnaround the rest of this season.

“This team has to re-learn how to win,” Swinney said on his radio show, via Anna Hickey of 247Sports. “You’re not entitled to win just because you come to Clemson.”

Dabo on his radio show tonight: "This team has to re-learn how to win. You're not entitled to win just because you come to Clemson." — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) October 26, 2021

Isn’t Dabo Swinney responsible for teaching his players how to win? It appears, in this case, that he’s leaving it up to his players.

Sometimes winning can become a curse. The Clemson Tigers became one of college football’s premier programs during the 2010s with Swinney at the helm. But success is perhaps more difficult to sustain than it is to achieve.

Swinney needs to figure out how to recreate a winning culture because he’s lost it this year. Blaming players is a pretty easy way to get out of a tough situation.

The unranked 4-3 Clemson Tigers take on Florida State this Saturday.