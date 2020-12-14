SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made some waves over the weekend when he seemingly jabbed the ACC for canceling games rather than rescheduling them the way his conference did. Naturally, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a lot to say about that.

Yesterday, Swinney refuted the notion that the ACC would cancel games to make it easier for multiple teams to reach the College Football Playoff. He made it clear that he and the rest of the ACC wanted to play this weekend and were ready.

“If the ACC was trying to really protect Clemson and Notre Dame, why would we even play a game this week?” Swinney said, per ESPN. “I mean, if six wins can get you in the playoff, shouldn’t nine get you there? Shouldn’t 10 get you there?

“I would’ve loved to play this past weekend. I had no problem with that. But I didn’t make the decision. We wanted to play when we were down in Tallahassee and were about to get on a bus and go play. Things happen.”

Swinney went on to say that the ACC wants to crown a worthy champion and believes it will. He feels that the 10 games Clemson and Notre Dame have played this year will make that possible.

“We want to crown a worthy champion. It’s going to be an awesome game. We’ve played 10 games, Notre Dame has played 10 games, and we’re excited to play for a championship, crown a worthy champion for this league and go from there. We want to go play the game.”

Clemson and Notre Dame have definitely played enough games against decent competition to warrant consideration for the College Football Playoff, regardless of who wins the ACC Championship Game.

The two schools ranks among the best in the country in almost every major category.

But we’ll find out soon enough whether both ACC teams make it to the College Football Playoff.

The ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST and will air on ABC.