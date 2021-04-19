Dabo Swinney Has Interesting Comparison For Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is less than two weeks away from going No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The now-former Clemson Tigers star is widely expected to be taken with the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 29.

Lawrence has drawn several interesting comparisons ahead of the NFL Draft. His former head coach, Dabo Swinney, shared one during a podcast appearance.

“You watch Steph Curry shoot the ball and you just go ‘wow’ just to sit there and watch this guy shoot the basketball,” Swinney said on the Move The Sticks podcast. “Well, that’s how you feel when you watch Trevor throw a football. When you get to see him live and you get to see him move, you just go ‘wow.’ It’s just different. He’s a face-of-a-franchise guy. I think Trevor can be an international superstar. There’s not many football players that have become international superstars. Part of that is just because we all wear helmets and uniforms and get identified by that. Then you take the helmets off and become a normal person and sometimes you blend in. Trevor doesn’t blend in.”

Lawrence is considered by most to be a generational-type NFL Draft prospect.

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly hoping that will be the case.

If his impact is anything like what Steph Curry has done in the NBA, the Jaguars will be in very good shape.