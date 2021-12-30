Dabo Swinney Has Message For College Football World After Win

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers got off to a rocky start during the 2021 season. But as the old saying goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish.

That became the rallying cry for Clemson this year and it paid dividends. The Tigers rattled off six straight wins at the end of the season, culminating in a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Despite the program’s shaky start to the year, Swinney gushed with pride following his team’s 20-13 victory on Wednesday. After the game, he lauded the resilience of his players and celebrated a historic, 11th straight season with 10+ wins.

“It’s all about how you finish,” Swinney said during his postgame sideline interview on ESPN. “What an unbelievable effort right here by this team. Ten wins 11 years in a row. That’s historic. I don’t think people realize how hard that is to do. We’ve always wanted to be a program of consistency. Back against the wall, 2-2, and then these guys just stayed in the now, kept focusing, kept the faith. They fought the fight, they kept the faith and they finished tonight. I’m just super proud of them. “Great to be able to love on these seniors a little bit right there. Iowa State’s a heck of a team. We knew that. Every game for them has been a one-possession game. That’s just kind of who they are. So we knew we were going to have a tough fight. But just really proud of our football team. We had 28 guys unavailable for the Tigers tonight — scholarship guys. And we’ve had over 18 about every game all year. Two coordinators gone, and man these guys just come together and show what Clemson’s made of.”

The Clemson head coach shared how impressed he was with his team’s ability to fight through adversity this year. He also hoped that this season could be valuable lesson to those returning about what that it takes to win in college football.

“They love to play, first of all. We’ve got a bunch of competitors, and unfortunately had a bunch of guys hurt,” Swinney said. “(James) Skalski tore his plantar fascia or whatever and (Keith) Maguire goes in there. They’ve just got the heart of a champion and eye of the Tiger is all I can tell you. They love Clemson. Clemson is bigger than any coach. It’s bigger than any player. And that’s what you saw in this team all year long. We just kept finding a way. It has been a special year. It has been a great year, and this team was committed. Just because you got the same name don’t mean you’re a family. These guys were truly a family all year long. I love these players. I’ve enjoyed the year, and hopefully we reset a little bit on the appreciation of winning and what it takes to win, the mentality you’ve got to have to win.”

