Trevor Lawrence put on a show this Friday afternoon, proving to NFL scouts that he’s worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. He even made a few throws that received a round of applause at his workout.

Since he’s undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, Lawrence moved up his workout so he could be ready in time for training camp.

There was throws here and there during Lawrence’s workout that critics could nitpick, but overall it was a nice showing from the Clemson product.

Shortly after his workout came to a close, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media about his former quarterback’s performance. He was obviously impressed with what he saw, as he revealed the perfect analogy for watching Lawrence throw a football.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch,” Swinney said. “It’s like watching Steph Curry shoot a basketball, right? It’s just fun to watch.”

The most accurate description of watching @Trevorlawrencee throw a football you will ever hear. (via @accnetwork) pic.twitter.com/NwdrHJHZcZ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 12, 2021

Swinney wasn’t the only coach who liked what he saw from Lawrence this afternoon.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he was “very impressed” by Lawrence’s performance.

The Jaguars do have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so there’s a strong chance that Lawrence will be Meyer’s quarterback for years to come.

[ACC Network]