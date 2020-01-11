During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State, wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross left for periods of time due to injuries. Fortunately for the Tigers, the two playmakers at wideout should be ready to go for the national championship.

Higgins suffered a head injury early in the first half, meanwhile Ross hurt his shoulder and was checked on several times during the Fiesta Bowl.

The time off between the semifinal and the national championship clearly helped out the Tigers.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed that both his starting wideouts are healthy heading into the final game of the season.

From ESPN:

“They’re fine,” Swinney said at the Tigers’ media day on Saturday morning. “That’s been a month ago. These guys heal up in two days nowadays. Yeah, they’re fine. Higgins came back and played, and Ross just landed on his shoulder. They’re good to go.”

If the Tigers want to win back-to-back titles, it’s imperative that Higgins and Ross make plays downfield. After all, Clemson has to keep pace with LSU’s explosive offense.

Higgins has 1,115 receiving yards this season, whereas Ross has 789 yards.

We’ll see Higgins and Ross in action on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.