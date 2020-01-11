Dabo Swinney: If I Was In The NFL, I’d Take Tua Tagovailoa

Now that Tua Tagovailoa is officially heading to the NFL Draft, the Alabama product will have to deal with a plethora of questions about his health. Although he might have to convince a few coaches to take a chance on him this April, he won’t have to persuade Dabo Swinney.

The head coach of the Clemson Tigers spoke about Tagovailoa during his press conference leading up to the national title game.

Swinney made it abundantly clear that he believes Tagovailoa has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

“From a talent standpoint, he’s awesome. If I was in the NFL, I’d be taking Tua because he’s a winner and he’s a very savvy, smart, instinctive player,” Swinney said. “He’ll heal up and get well, and he’ll make a great player for somebody.”

That’s high praise from one of the best coaches in college football.

Here’s the full comment from Swinney:

“From a talent aspect, he’s awesome. If I was in the NFL, I’d be taking Tua.” Dabo Swinney has some high praise for Tua Tagovailoa 👏 pic.twitter.com/7JvEO0zabN — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2020

Swinney faced Tagovailoa last year in the national championship game. He knows just how dynamic the southpaw quarterback could be under center.

Over the course of his career at Alabama, Tagovailoa threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns.

Regardless of all the concerns about his long-term health, almost every mock draft has Tagovailoa going early in the first round of the upcoming draft.