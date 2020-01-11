The Spun

Dabo Swinney: If I Was In The NFL, I’d Take Tua Tagovailoa

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney reacting during a game.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Now that Tua Tagovailoa is officially heading to the NFL Draft, the Alabama product will have to deal with a plethora of questions about his health. Although he might have to convince a few coaches to take a chance on him this April, he won’t have to persuade Dabo Swinney.

The head coach of the Clemson Tigers spoke about Tagovailoa during his press conference leading up to the national title game.

Swinney made it abundantly clear that he believes Tagovailoa has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

“From a talent standpoint, he’s awesome. If I was in the NFL, I’d be taking Tua because he’s a winner and he’s a very savvy, smart, instinctive player,” Swinney said. “He’ll heal up and get well, and he’ll make a great player for somebody.”

That’s high praise from one of the best coaches in college football.

Here’s the full comment from Swinney:

Swinney faced Tagovailoa last year in the national championship game. He knows just how dynamic the southpaw quarterback could be under center.

Over the course of his career at Alabama, Tagovailoa threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns.

Regardless of all the concerns about his long-term health, almost every mock draft has Tagovailoa going early in the first round of the upcoming draft.


