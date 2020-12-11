As of right now, Ohio State is well on its way to making the College Football Playoff. Should a team with only six games on its resume be allowed to make the Playoff though? That’s something Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed on The Rich Eisen Show.

Swinney isn’t so sure Ohio State should make the Playoff when there are multiple teams from the ACC and SEC that have played 11 games this season.

“I think any time you step in between the lines, the game of football, there’s a lot that can happen – a lot. I mean, heck in 2017, we lost to a three-win or four-win Syracuse team and still went to the Playoffs,” Swinney said. “So anything can happen. Guys can get hurt. There’s a lot. So I think the fact that we’re going to have 11 games as well as the SEC teams — I mean, you look at Florida and Texas A&M and Alabama. I mean, these teams are going to have 11 games this year.”

Eisen then asked Swinney if he’d have a problem if a team that played half the number of games with Clemson made the Playoff. His response was quite telling.

“I just think there has to be some type of standard. I just think it would be – if I was on a committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I’m not on the committee. So it doesn’t really matter.”

Should a team playing half a normal college football season be eligible for the #CFBPlayoff? We posed that question to #Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney: pic.twitter.com/7fgr2eCYDA — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 10, 2020

Swinney said this doesn’t mean Ohio State isn’t a great team. In fact, he admit there’s a possibility the Buckeyes win the “whole thing.”

Nonetheless, it seems like Swinney is very much against a six-win Ohio State team making the Playoff.

If the current Playoff rankings hold, the postseason will consist of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.