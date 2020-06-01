Dabo Swinney Issues First Comments On George Floyd’s Death

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney has issued his first public comments on the death of George Floyd and the protests that have since taken place across the country.

Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence posted a powerful message on his Twitter account over the weekend.

“There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change,” he wrote.

“I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still ‘explaining’ it – check your heart and ask why.”

Many were waiting for Swinney to issue a statement or comment on the matter. He explained during a Zoom call that he wanted to wait to gather his thoughts.

“We are all hurting for the Floyd family, and our country. I can speak for our entire staff and team in that regards. We have all witnessed disgusting acts of evil over the past week here,” Swinney told reporters.

Swinney is now one of several prominent college coaches to speak on Floyd’s death and everything that has transpired throughout the country.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on Sunday.

Swinney, 50, has been Clemson’s head coach since 2009. He’s won two national titles and six ACC championships.