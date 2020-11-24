Dabo Swinney Issues Response To Mike Norvell’s Comments

The saga of Dabo Swinney vs. Mike Norvell continued on Monday night. The two ACC coaches have continuously traded jabs since the Clemson and Florida State game in Tallahassee was postponed last Saturday.

Swinney started things off on Sunday night, claiming that “COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game.” Norvell quickly dispelled the Clemson head coach’s comments with some thoughts of his own.

“Football coaches are not doctors. Some of us might think we are, but there’s a reason why those advisors are able to make those decisions from the information that is provided,” Norvell said on Monday morning, via Matt Baker.

Norvell continued by seeming to imply that Clemson was allowing symptomatic players to practice throughout the week.

“Other schools can handle themselves however they want. They can practice symptomatic players. But when it comes to our student athletes and their well being, we’re going to rely on our medical advisors to make the best call,” the Seminoles’ head coach said.

But, Swinney struck the latest blow on Monday night. The Tigers head coach seemed incredulous that he was accused of not following the recommendations of medical professionals.

“It’s an insult to the credibility of our program… we didn’t travel anybody with symptoms, are you kidding me? I’m not trying to be a doctor. I just listen to the doctors. Their coach can say whatever he wants to say,” Swinney said via Anna Hickey of 247Sports.

Norvell expressed his desire to get in touch with Swinney on Saturday morning after the game was called off. The Seminoles’ head coach said that he remains committed to rescheduling the game.

As of right now, Clemson is scheduled to welcome in Pittsburgh on Sat. Nov. 28. Florida State will play Virginia at home in Tallahassee.