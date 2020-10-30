Dabo Swinney Issues Statement On Trevor Lawrence News

On Thursday night, the college football world was stunned by the news that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes just two days before the Tigers are set to face off against Boston College. According to the ACC’s rules, there is a chance that Lawrence also misses next week’s game against Notre Dame.

Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger noted the ACC has stringent guidelines which means a player testing positive must isolate for at least 10 days. Not long after the news broke, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney released a statement confirming Lawrence’s diagnosis.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Swinney said in a statement. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College.”

Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will likely get the start this weekend against Boston College. He’s a former five-star recruit who has seen the field a few times this season.

As for Lawrence, his availability for next weekend’s massive game against Notre Dame remains in flux. Swinney noted Lawrence had “mild symptoms” which is good news for the young quarterback.

Timing will be everything for the Tigers. If Lawrence continues to test positive, he could be out for several games.

We’ll have the latest as this situation develops.