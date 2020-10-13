Dabo Swinney Jokes About Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Future

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t a fan of his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, spiking the ball after a scoring a touchdown versus Miami last Saturday.

Saturday’s Clemson-Miami got a bit chippy in the third quarter as the Tigers started to pull away. A Hurricanes defender got through the Clemson defensive line before hitting Lawrence in the gut. The Clemson quarterback stayed on the ground for a while before leaving the game for just one play.

Later in the game, Lawrence scored on a rushing touchdown. He proceeded to spike the ball and talk some trash to nearby Miami defenders, which then drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Swinney wasn’t a fan of his quarterback’s actions. The Clemson head coach proceed to tell Lawrence after the play that “ain’t who you are.”

Swinney addressed the incident with reporters on Tuesday morning. He joked Lawrence can spike the ball all he pleases once he gets to the NFL. But as long as he’s at Clemson, he’s not allowed to behave as he did Saturday night against Miami.

“When he gets to New York or wherever y’all think he’s going, he can spike the ball and go do whatever he wants to do. But not here,” Swinney said Tuesday, via 247Sports.

Trevor Lawrence doesn’t lose his cool too often. But he was clearly upset by Miami’s defense.

Luckily, Lawrence’s celebration penalty didn’t cost his team the game.

The Tigers are off to an impressive 4-0 start following their 42-17 victory over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend.