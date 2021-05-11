The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reveals His Reaction To Justyn Ross Rumors

Justyn Ross of the Clemson Tigers runs with the ball.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While many Clemson fans spent Monday worrying about the status of star wide receiver Justyn Ross, head coach Dabo Swinney remained blissfully unaware.

Starting early in the day on Monday, there were rumors circulating that Ross would be entering the NCAA transfer portal. The onetime four-star recruit publicly shut those whispers down, as did Clemson’s official Twitter account.

Even as this was unfolding, Swinney apparently had no clue what was happening. According to the ACC Network’s Kelly Gramlich, he only became aware of the transfer talk surrounding Ross at around 5 p.m. yesterday when he spoke to some staff members.

Swinney apparently had been so locked into his work, he didn’t hear or see anything about Ross reportedly thinking of leaving.

With Ross insisting he’ll remain at Clemson, Tigers fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Phenix City, Ala. product missed all of last season with a neck injury but was a major force in his first two college campaigns.

As a true freshman in 2018, Ross caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as Clemson won the national title. The following season, he hauled in 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Tigers will gladly welcome that sort of production back in the lineup in 2021.


