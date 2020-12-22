Dabo Swinney Linked To Potential NFL Job Opening

It’s highly difficult to imagine Dabo Swinney ever leaving Clemson, but the national title-winning college football head coach continues to be linked to NFL jobs.

Swinney is among the best head coaches in college football history, winning multiple national championships with the Clemson program. The 51-year-0ld head coach could stay at Clemson for another 20-plus years if he wanted to.

If he doesn’t want to, there would surely be an opportunity or two in the National Football League.

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be the franchise that makes the most sense. Jacksonville could have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars could have the opportunity to select Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Will the Jaguars make a run at Dabo, too? One former NFL executive thinks so.

“Look, the Jacksonville head coaching job isn’t open, but to speculate that if it did open, Dabo Swinney has been on the shortlist of many NFL teams in recent years,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter’s podcast, via 247Sports. “They see him as a program builder. They see him much in the mold of a young Pete Carroll. This is a big if, but if I was ever going to do it, why not travel 418 miles down the road with Trevor Lawrence with a lot of pieces in place? … A great place to live and a great owner who has a lot of resources and go from Clemson University to Jacksonville.”

While all of that makes sense, it still feels pretty unlikely.

Swinney has an incredible thing going at Clemson. It would probably take a lot for him to give that up and the Jaguars’ job probably isn’t enough.