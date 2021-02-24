Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did a lot of talking leading up to this year’s Sugar Bowl against Ohio State. He ended up eating his own words, as the Tigers were blown out by the Buckeyes on the national stage.

Roughly a month after the team’s loss, Swinney opened up about the game and what went wrong during an interview with ACC Radio on SiriusXM.

“We didn’t play well,” Swinney said. “They played great. We just didn’t do the little things to win football games. We probably played well enough to win on offense with a normal defensive game, but they had five straight touchdowns. What I love about our team….those guys never quit. They always compete until the last play….those are tough games. I felt like a basketball coach. You get into the final four, if you don’t win it all, it’s a very disappointing thing. Especially if you feel like you didn’t play well enough in certain areas where you could have.”

More time has passed since that interview, but Swinney isn’t done talking about the Sugar Bowl just yet.

“We stunk,” Swinney told reporters during a press conference this Wednesday. “We played terrible on defense.”

Swinney said it was the worst defensive performance for the Tigers since the Orange Bowl in 2012. Clemson gave up 70 points to Geno Smith and the West Virginia Mountaineers during that game.

Dabo Swinney on the Sugar Bowl: "We stunk. We played terrible on defense." Says it was the worst defensive performance since the Orange Bowl in 2011. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) February 24, 2021

Clemson’s secondary had a long day against Ohio State, as Justin Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns.

Dabo explaining tOSU was better that day: "Bucs were better than the Chiefs THAT DAY. Were they that much better? No." — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) February 24, 2021

Knowing just how competitive Sweeney is, he’ll probably use this loss as motivation for the Tigers in 2021.