Dabo Swinney Looks Back On Clemson’s Loss To Ohio State

Dabo Swinney was served a huge slice of humble pie during this year’s College Football Playoff, as Clemson suffered a 21-point loss to Ohio State in the semifinals.

Leading up to that matchup, Swinney had Ohio State ranked 11th in the country due to the lack of regular-season games. Many people considered that to be bulletin-board material for the Buckeyes.

Swinney didn’t seem regretful about those comments immediately following the loss, but he recently changed his tune regarding the Playoff.

During an interview with Packer and Durham on SiriusXM Radio on Wednesday, the Clemson head coach was very open about the team’s unfortunate end to the 2020 season.

It turns out that Swinney learned a valuable lesson from that beatdown Clemson suffered at the hands of Ohio State on New Year’s Day.

“I learned that we got our butts kicked,” Swinney said on ACC Radio on Sirius XM, via 247Sports. “We didn’t play well. They played great. We just didn’t do the little things to win football games. We probably played well enough to win on offense with a normal defensive game, but they had five straight touchdowns. What I love about our team….those guys never quit. They always compete until the last play….those are tough games. I felt like a basketball coach. You get into the final four, if you don’t win it all, it’s a very disappointing thing. Especially if you feel like you didn’t play well enough in certain areas where you could have.”

Despite the brutal loss in the semifinals, Swinney is confident in the Tigers’ ability to bounce back in time for the 2021 season.

“We’ve been pretty consistent, despite how it ended, but we learn from it, move on, flush it, start over and get ready to charge up the mountain next year.”

Clemson should be right in the thick of things next season, especially with DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback.