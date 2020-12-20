Dabo Swinney Made His Opinion On Notre Dame Extremely Clear

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff field will be revealed in about an hour.

We know that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly thinks his team should still be in despite the loss to No. 3 Clemson.

But what does Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney think?

Swinney made his opinion on Notre Dame extremely clear this weekend. He believes that the Fighting Irish should be in.

“Absolutely, Notre Dame deserves to be in — because they’re daggone 10-1,” Swinney said on Saturday. “They’ve played 11 games. They lost to Clemson, all right? They stepped in the ring with Clemson twice — won one and lost one — and there was, obviously, didn’t go their way tonight but that’s football. They played 11 games and absolutely they deserve to be in. Ain’t no doubt about that. No way would I punish someone for playing more games. That’s what we see. We’re rewarding people for playing less games, punishing people for playing more and I don’t get that. There’s no doubt in my mind Notre Dame should be in.”

Most fans seem to agree.

ESPN announcer Chris Fowler said he would be shocked if Notre Dame is left out.

If Bama lead holds up (I’d be shocked if it didn’t!) I’d bet big$ CFP top 4 will be: 1) @AlabamaFTBL 2) @ClemsonFB 3) @OhioStateFB 4) @NDFootball . Committee shown no pattern of heavily punishing a #2 team for loss to #3. Can’t see A&M jumping ND to set up rematch w/ ALA — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 20, 2020

We’ll find out for sure in about an hour, though.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will come out at noon E.T. on ESPN.