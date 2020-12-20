The Spun

Dabo Swinney Made His Opinion On Notre Dame Extremely Clear

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney against Notre Dame.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff field will be revealed in about an hour.

We know that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly thinks his team should still be in despite the loss to No. 3 Clemson.

But what does Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney think?

Swinney made his opinion on Notre Dame extremely clear this weekend. He believes that the Fighting Irish should be in.

“Absolutely, Notre Dame deserves to be in — because they’re daggone 10-1,” Swinney said on Saturday. “They’ve played 11 games. They lost to Clemson, all right? They stepped in the ring with Clemson twice — won one and lost one — and there was, obviously, didn’t go their way tonight but that’s football. They played 11 games and absolutely they deserve to be in. Ain’t no doubt about that. No way would I punish someone for playing more games. That’s what we see. We’re rewarding people for playing less games, punishing people for playing more and I don’t get that. There’s no doubt in my mind Notre Dame should be in.”

Most fans seem to agree.

ESPN announcer Chris Fowler said he would be shocked if Notre Dame is left out.

We’ll find out for sure in about an hour, though.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will come out at noon E.T. on ESPN.


