Dabo Swinney Makes Opinion On Preseason Polls Very Clear

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers takes to the field after halftime against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made his stance on preseason polls very clear this Monday.

Even though Clemson was ranked No. 4 in USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, Swinney isn't a huge fan of early rankings. He explained why during a media session.

"It's kind of like I tell our players every year, ‘Bryan, did you get that text I sent you congratulating you on preseason All-American? Trenton, you got that text right?' And they all look at me and I’m like, ‘Good. You’ll never get that text.’ I don’t really care about that stuff. Where were we ranked last year? We finished 15th. That’s the only thing that mattered at the end of the year," Swinney said.

At the end of the day, Swinney believes the preseason polls are just conversation starters.

"It’s just something to talk about right now. It doesn’t have anything to do with December or November," he added. "All that will be determined by what happens on the field, kind of like those recruiting rankings. They do that re-rank every year — somebody does it — and very seldom have we not been ranked higher four years later than we were when we signed ’em. That’s all based on performance and not potential. I think we’ve got a chance to be a good team, but we’ve got a lot of work to do."

Swinney did make a fair argument here. Clemson was ranked in the top five in last year's preseason poll yet finished the season with a 10-3 record.

Clemson will start the 2022 season against Georgia Tech. It'll then face Furman and Louisiana Tech before kicking off its ACC schedule.