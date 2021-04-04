Dabo Swinney Reveals His Offseason Message For D.J. Uiagalelei

With Trevor Lawrence off to the NFL, the Clemson offense is officially in the hands of D.J. Uiagalelei, the rifle-armed five-star.

Uiagalelei was incredibly impressive in relief of Lawrence in 2020, throwing for 914 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for four scores. The Bellflower (Calif.) native connected on 66.7% of his passes.

Now, he’s been given the keys of what should be another supremely talented Clemson offense in 2021.

Following Saturday’s spring game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed his offseason message to Uiagalelei, as well as what he wants to see from the young quarterback over the mext few months of preparation.

“Just back to work, you know,” Swinney said, via 247Sports. “I mean, just really taking ownership of this offense. Go back through the installation, go back through all the spring. He really had a good spring, but we’re talking about trying to be elite and helping him reach. He’s a very good player, obviously, but helping him become the best version of himself. So going back through all his mistakes, really studying some of the situations and stuff, really asserting himself as a leader — something he didn’t have to do last year with Trevor here — really taking that role and getting. He’s got to lead the skills through drills. We didn’t really get a chance to have proper summer and skills and drills last year.”

While Swinney should be excited about the opportunity to have Uiagalelei as his starter in 2021, he has to be bummed about the hit the quarterback depth chart took on Saturday.

Former four-star recruit Taisun Phommachanh, who was projected to be the Tigers’ backup, likely suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the spring game, which would take him off the field for all of next season.