Video: Dabo Swinney Mobbed By Former Players Before National Title

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff between Clemson and LSU. Dabo Swinney will try to lead his Tigers to a third national championship over the past four years.

Swinney has already proven to be one of the best coaches in college football. Not only does the Clemson head coach have the resume to prove it, all his former players have spoken very highly of him.

Prior to kickoff for the national championship game, a few notable Tigers met up with Swinney.

Austin Bryant, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence all made sure to keep their former coach loose before tonight’s game.

Check it out:

These four Clemson players were key contributors on Swinney’s defense last season.

We’ll see if these former Tigers can help inspire the current roster as they get ready to face off against an SEC powerhouse.

Similar to Clemson, LSU is undefeated and has defeated most of its opponents by a wide margin. Senior quarterback Joe Burrow had a season for the ages.

It’ll be interesting to see if Clemson will win back-to-back championships, or if LSU wins its first title since 2007.

Fans can watch all the action unfold in this year’s national title game at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.