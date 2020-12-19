Dabo Swinney Names The Biggest Key To Beating Notre Dame

Dabo Swinney is well aware of what’s at stake in the ACC Championship Game Saturday afternoon.

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers are facing a must-win game. Win and they’re going to the College Football Playoff. Lose and their fate will be decided by the committee.

Notre Dame won the first matchup with the Tigers back in early November. Ian Book and the Fighting Irish outdueled DJ Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense in a thrilling 47-40 overtime victory.

Swinney knows what the Clemson Tigers have to do Saturday afternoon to win the ACC: take care of the football. Clemson had three turnovers compared to Notre Dame’s one in that Nov. 7 showdown. If the Tigers protect the rock, they should be in good shape to take down the Fighting Irish.

“It’s going to be a great game,” Swinney said, via 247Sports. “We have to play better. We have to be efficient on both sides of the ball. It’s not about how many yards you rush for, it’s about the efficiency of what you’re doing and we weren’t very good at that on either side of the ball in that area. That usually leads to third down, we have to be more precise on third down. We weren’t very good there. But the biggest thing is we have to take care of the football. We had three turnovers to their one. They had 10 points off turnovers and we had none. In a game that’s razor thin, oftentimes that’s the difference.”

Clemson was also missing one key player in its first matchup with Notre Dame. Luckily, Trevor Lawrence will play Saturday evening.

Lawrence elevates the Clemson offense from great to elite. He also avoids turning the ball over.

Dabo Swinney knows what it takes to beat Notre Dame. Now, all the Tigers have to do is execute the game-plan.