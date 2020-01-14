Dabo Swinney’s Postgame Message To LSU’s Ed Orgeron

Dabo Swinney nearly led Clemson to back-to-back seasons as undefeated champions, but LSU proved to be too much to handle on Monday night. After the loss in the national championship game, he shared a heartwarming message for Ed Orgeron.

Swinney isn’t used to falling short on the biggest stage in college football. Clemson has won two out of the past four national titles.

Even though it’s tough to lose in the national championship game, the head coach of the Tigers handled it with class.

Instead of talking about the future of his program or their past success, Swinney made sure to give all the credit to Coach O and his players.

“Tonight was about LSU. I thought they played a beautiful game,” Swinney said. “Joe Burrow was tremendous and their receivers made incredible plays. Give them credit, they played a great game and deserved to win. I’m very happy for Coach O. This was their night.”

Well said, Coach Swinney.

This loss will certainly sting for Clemson’s players, but there’s a strong chance they’ll be back in the hunt next season. Trevor Lawrence and Justyn Ross should help anchor the offense, meanwhile the defense will add a plethora of five-star recruits.

As for LSU, it’ll be interesting to see how they replace Joe Burrow since he’ll enter the upcoming NFL Draft.