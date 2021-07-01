Former Alabama Star Has A Question For Dabo Swinney

The new NCAA rule allowing for athletes to be compensated for use of their Name, Image, and Likeness officially begins today. That makes some previous statements by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a bit notable.

Just over two years ago, the uber-successful Clemson head coach was the subject of a profile by ESPN‘s David Hale. In the piece, Swinney makes a pretty bold assertion: when college players get paid, he’s done coaching at that level.

“They may want to professionalize college athletics,” Swinney said. “Well, then, maybe I’ll go to the pros. If I’m going to coach pro football, I might as well do that.”

The comments came on the heels of Swinney’s 10-year, $93 million contract with Clemson, then the richest in all of college football. People haven’t forgotten what he said though, including Marlon Humphrey, a former player for Clemson’s College Football Playoff rival Alabama.

Didn’t Dabo say he was going to quit if athletes could get paid?🤔 — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) July 1, 2021

Of course, it doesn’t sound like Swinney has any plans to resign today. Even at the time, when it was starting to become clear that NIL reform had legs, this felt like a hollow threat.

Instead, we’ll probably see a major about-face from Dabo Swinney whenever he is asked about this next. Now that players have control of their NIL rights, and potential Clemson stars stand to benefit immensely, he can’t afford to lose out in potential recruiting. Of course, plenty of other coaches who have walked a more fine line with this issue will probably try to use this as a cudgel against him with recruits. We’ll see how effective that is.

So far, Clemson football has been just fine since Swinney’s comments, of course. The team signed the nation’s No. 3 class in 2020, and the No. 5 class in 2021, per 247Sports.