Dabo Swinney Reacts To Ongoing Deshaun Watson Situation

For nearly the last month, the NFL and the Houston Police Department have been investigating over 20 claims of sexual misconduct committed by Deshaun Watson. The alleged claims accuse the Houston Texans quarterback of various improprieties, including one instance of alleged sexual assault.

Watson’s team of lawyers have denied the allegations vehemently and have requested a jury trial, in what’s become a very public legal process.

Dabo Swinney, who coached Watson from 2014-2016 at Clemson, explained how he reacted to the allegations earlier this week.

“Well just like everybody, certainly just disappointed to see his name in the paper for things like that,” Swinney said in a Wednesday appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin” on ESPN Radio. “It hurts — when it’s someone you know. We all read things about people all the time, but when it’s someone you have a personal relationship with, love and respect — it hurts. So, it’s very disappointing to see his name in the paper and all that stuff.”

The Clemson head coach reiterated that he could only speak about his experience with Watson in the past, but he did say that he believed in his former quarterback.

“All I can say is, I only know one Deshaun Watson and that’s the one I’ve had experience with for many years now and that’s all I can go by is the Deshaun I know and the experience I’ve had,” Swinney said. “Obviously there’s a legal process that has to take its course and we’ll see, but I believe in Deshaun Watson and know what he’s told me and he’s never lied to me before.”

A part of Deshaun Watson’s attorney’s answer to the civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct filed against him: pic.twitter.com/BuV4jO1zmw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2021

Earlier this week, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, filed a response to the 22 remaining lawsuits, saying that the quarterback’s legal team has “already uncovered evidence that numerous allegations in this onslaught of cases are simply not true or accurate.”

“Mr. Watson has been adamant that he did not engage in any improper conduct and we strongly believe him,” Hardin said in a statement released Monday afternoon, per ESPN. “Therefore, the answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes.”

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who have filed the lawsuits, responded in a statement, saying that “Watson’s only defense is to call these brave women liars.”

Stay tuned for more on the developing legal situation involving Watson.

