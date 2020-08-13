Dabo Swinney Reacts To The Big Ten, Pac-12 Canceling Football

Two of college football’s five major conferences won’t be playing this fall. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 canceled their fall seasons on Tuesday. Both conferences hope to play in early 2021, though it remains to be seen if that will happen.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, are committed to playing football this fall.

Clemson will head into the fall season as the No. 1 team in the country. If the Tigers win a national title in a three-conference season, does it deserve an asterisk?

Dabo Swinney had a blunt response to that idea: No.

“The four best teams can go play,” Swinney said on Wednesday. “We’ve been one of those four for five years in a row. So, in my opinion, it doesn’t change anything for us. We’re just trying to be the best Clemson we can be. Whoever you play every week, you try to win that game, you try to keep moving forward. We don’t have any control over that stuff. And I certainly don’t judge them in any way. Everybody’s gotta make decisions that they feel is best. If they feel like that’s what best for them, then so be it.”

A three-conference season shouldn’t change the Tigers approach, but it will certainly change the fans’ perspective of the year.

There were three clear national title favorites heading into the fall: Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State. One of those three teams is now out.

The Tigers can’t control that, though. Clemson remains focused on winning its fall schedule, which is set to begin on Sept. 12 against Wake Forest.