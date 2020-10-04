Dabo Swinney Reacts To 5-Star Running Back’s Transfer Decision

When Clemson landed five-star RB Demarkcus Bowman in their 2020 recruiting class, Dabo Swinney no doubt believed he found his successor to Travis Etienne. So you can imagine that he wasn’t too thrilled to hear that Bowman is transferring to Florida.

Speaking to reporters this past week, Swinney admitted to being “super disappointed” in hearing about Bowman’s decision. He revealed that Bowman told him he wanted to be “closer to home” in his native Florida and wished him well.

“Oh, super disappointed,” Swinney said, via 247Sports. “Great young man and very, very disappointed. He’s a good kid, but he just said he wanted to be closer to home and we just wish him well and, certainly, didn’t have him long — just a couple months — but certainly appreciate the opportunity that we had to work with him a little bit and, hopefully, he’ll get in a good situation and become the player that I know he can be.”

247Sports rated Bowman as the No. 20 overall prospect in the class of 2020. He was the No. 3 running back in the nation, and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Florida.

Dabo Swinney 'super disappointed' in Demarkcus Bowman's transfer https://t.co/fJdl0pmc6M via @247sports — Luke Stampini (@LukeStampini) October 4, 2020

Swinney conceded that while it was a surprise, he’s pretty much come to expect the unexpected given how crazy 2020 has been. But he also lamented that it’s getting easier for players to simply leave than it used to be.

Ultimately he said there are no hard feelings between him and Bowman.

“Oh, yeah — yeah, didn’t expect that,” Swinney said. “But yeah, it’s 2020. There’s a lot of things that’ll catch you off guard in 2020. I tried to talk him out of it, but it’s just what he wanted to do and it’s really easy to do that — and it’s going to get easier with the transfer portal and those types of things. It’ll get easier and easier for guys to just pack up and go, so it’s the world we’re living in. But he’s a great kid, again. Certainly no hard feelings or anything like that. But at the end of the day, you’ve got just keep moving forward.”

Dabo Swinney has done a great job of recruiting over the years though. He may have lost the running back he wants, but he has the means to get another great one.