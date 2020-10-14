Dabo Swinney Reacts To Nick Saban Testing Positive For COVID

The football world was stunned when it found out that Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19. Plenty of coaches, fans and players have sent their best wishes to him, including Dabo Swinney.

Saban and Swinney will always be intertwined for their epic battles in the College Football Playoff, but obviously their rivalry will be put to the side during times like these.

When talking to the media on Wednesday, Swinney made it very clear that he’s hopeful Saban makes a speedy recovery.

“Best wishes and thoughts for coach Saban,” Swinney said. “Hopefully he’s going to do well. I’ll probably call him later to make sure he’s doing good. Certainly hate to hear that.”

Dabo Swinney on the Nick Saban news: "Best wishes and thoughts for coach Saban. Hopefully he's going to do well. I'll probably call him later to make sure he's doing good. Certainly hate to hear that." — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) October 14, 2020

Thankfully, Saban is not currently experiencing any symptoms. His daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, said that he’s coaching practice through a Zoom call.

Saban seems to be in good spirits right now despite testing the positive for the virus. Moments ago, the championship-winning coach sent a message to his fans regarding COVID-19.

“I personally think I did a really good job of trying to manage my personal space,” Saban said. “You have to respect this disease, and the spread of this disease. My message would be adhere to protocol of what people are informing us to do – wash your hands, wear a mask; social distance.”

We’re all rooting for Saban to defeat this virus.