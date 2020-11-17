Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Firing Will Muschamp

South Carolina made a tough decision on Sunday afternoon, parting ways with Will Muschamp after falling to 2-5 on the season. The reality is the program never showed any threat of becoming a contender in the SEC under his leadership.

In his five seasons with the Gamecocks, Muschamp owned a 28-30 record. His best season came back in 2017, when he led the team to nine wins, which included a victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl.

On Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what he thought about South Carolina’s decision to move on from Muschamp. Although he doesn’t have a personal relationship with Muschamp, he’s obviously saddened by the news.

“These are lives. I’m not the person cheering that someone lost their job,” Swinney said on his weekly radio show appearance. “He’s got kids, he’s got a wife.”

The Gamecocks are considered the Tigers’ in-state rival, but there was never any animosity between Muschamp and Swinney.

Interestingly enough, South Carolina could try to poach one of Swinney’s top assistant coaches when this season is over. Brent Venables and Tony Elliott should receive job offers at some point over the next year or two. Perhaps the Gamecocks will check in on them this upcoming offseason.

As for Muschamp, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll get another head coaching job for a Power Five program.