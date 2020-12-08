Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Hiring Shane Beamer

South Carolina has finally filled its coaching vacancy, as Shane Beamer will take over for a program that is desperate to return to prominence. Not that it really matters for the Gamecocks, but it sounds like Dabo Swinney approves of this hire.

There was some belief around college football that South Carolina could hire one of Swinney’s assistants. After all, the Tigers have been so successful on both sides of the ball over the past few years.

Although the Gamecocks and Tigers will be bitter rivals until the end of time, Swinney has immense respect for Beamer – on and off the field.

When talking to reporters about Beamer’s jump from Oklahoma to South Carolina, Swinney said the SEC program hired a “good man.”

“Well I think they made a good hire,” Swinney said, via 247Sports. “I consider Shane to be a good friend. He’s a good person. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s always stayed in touch over the years. He has a sweet wife. Great family guy. Have tons of respect for his entire family. Coach (Frank) Beamer is one of the good guys in this business. Shane, I’ve known for a long time, he was with Woody (McCorvey) at Mississippi State. Just think he’s a really good person. Has obviously been very successful as a football coach. He’s our rival and all that type of stuff, but have a lot of respect for him as a man, father, husband and football coach. I think they hired a good man.”

The Gamecocks were underwhelming with Will Muschamp as their head coach, winning just 28 games in almost five seasons worth of work.

Beamer will be tasked with improving a program that hasn’t been over .500 since the 2018 season. That’s not easy for a first-year head coach in the SEC.

Only time will tell if Beamer is the right man for the job, but at least he has support from one of the best coaches in the country.