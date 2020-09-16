Dabo Swinney Reacts To The Big Ten Deciding To Play Football

Although it’ll be joining the party pretty late this year, the Big Ten will play football this fall. After several twists and turns in this saga, the conference finally decided that it’ll have a 2020 season.

“The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020,” the conference said in its statement. “The decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the COP/C and Commissioner Kevin Warren to ensure a collaborative and transparent process.”

Since the Big Ten will begin its season on the weekend of October 24, its programs will be eligible to play in the College Football Playoff. This is huge news for programs with championship aspirations, like Ohio State and Penn State.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he has a problem with Big Ten programs in the CFP despite playing less games. His response was about as good as it gets.

“Shoot, in a year like this, no,” Swinney said. “It’s a crazy year. Who knows how many games anybody is going to have? You have some of the best teams and coaches in that league. It’s not their fault. They’ve worked their butt off.”

Dabo on if he has problem w/ Big Ten in CFP despite less games: "Shoot, in a year like this, no. It's a crazy year. Who knows how many games anybody is going to have? You have some of the best teams & coaches in that league. It's not their fault. They've worked their butt off." — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) September 16, 2020

This is a classy remark from Swinney, who is absolutely right in this situation. There is so much unknown this season due to COVID-19. It’s possible that games will be postponed or outright cancelled at any moment because of an outbreak.

Penalizing the Big Ten for waiting to receive more medical advice on the virus would be unfair, especially since the league is now going to play in the fall.

Besides, college football fans sure wouldn’t mind seeing another showdown between Clemson and Ohio State in the CFP.

[Anna Hickey]