Dabo Swinney Releases New Message On Racism, What’s Happening In America

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken a lot of heat for his handling of and behavior during the ongoing protests against racial injustice.

But after taking criticism from fans, athletes and pundits alike, Swinney has come forward with a new message. In a 14-minute video, Swinney outlined the recent controversies surrounding his team, his reactions to them, and what he plans to do moving forward.

Regarding the controversy involving coach Danny Pearman using a racial slur in the presence of an African-American player, Swinney explained the situation was not a case of Pearman calling someone the slur. He explained that Pearman used the word while telling that player not to use the word, after the player used it during practice.

Then there was the issue of the sit-in that he reportedly took issue with. Swinney said that was a case of him trying to instruct his players about being good representatives of Clemson in public.

Finally, there was the highly controversial “Football Matters” t-shirt. Swinney said he’s owned that shirt for over five years and wears it often, and flatly denied that his wearing it was meant to mock or diminish the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Clemson coach took it a step further and declared that he “wholeheartedly supports Black Lives Matter.”

You can watch the full video of Swinney’s statement here:

So there you have it: Responses to just about every major controversy that Swinney has been the subject of for the past several weeks.

Whether or not you accept Swinney’s view is up to you. But for now, he’s made his positions clear.