Dabo Swinney Reportedly Hiring Former Alabama Quarterback

Dabo Swinney is adding a former Alabama quarterback to his staff at Clemson, according to multiple reports.

Swinney will reportedly hire Andrew Zow, who played quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 1998-2001, to a player development role with the Tigers. Zow spent last season as the head coach at Sylacauga (Ala.) High School.

Swinney and Zow have longstanding ties. During the quarterback’s first three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Swinney was Alabama’s wide receivers coach.

During his career with the Tide, Zow threw for 5,983 yards, 35 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. In 1999, Zow led Alabama to an SEC Championship and Orange Bowl berth.

Swinney already had strong connections to Alabama stemming from his time there as a player and an assistant.

Additionally, Clemson and ‘Bama basically play each other on a yearly basis now, and Swinney has long-been rumored to be Nick Saban’s possible successor in Tuscaloosa.

Now, with the hiring of Zow, there is one more link between Swinney and his alma mater.