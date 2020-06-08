Dabo Swinney Responds To Criticism Over ‘Football Matters’ T-Shirt

Dabo Swinney was heavily criticized for his “Football Matters” t-shirt this past week. The Clemson head coach responded to the criticism on Monday afternoon.

To be quite honest, it hasn’t been a smooth week for Swinney. His program has drawn disapproval for a number of reasons, including Swinney’s t-shirt. The other incident involves a Clemson assistant coach using the n-word during a practice a few years ago.

Swinney took 14 minutes out of his day on Monday to address both incidents, among other issues. According to the Clemson head coach, his “Football Matters” t-shirt had nothing to do with the “Black Lives Matter” movement, but was rather just a coincidence.

He’s adamant he was in no way mocking the movement or trying to make a statement through the means of his t-shirt. Swinney said he “wholeheartedly supports” the Black Lives Matter movement, and even took it a step further to voice his support for the black community.

Dabo: “I wholeheartedly support Black Lives Matter. In fact I don’t quite think that’s adequate enough. I think Black lives significantly and equally matter. To me, just “Black Lives Matter” is like “hey we matter too.” — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 8, 2020

Some may argue that Swinney has had some bad luck this week. His “Football Matters” t-shirt was a major controversy last week due to the ongoing Black Lives Matters protests going on across the nation. But he says he has no angst against the Black Lives Matter movement.

Others think Swinney should have been more aware of how that shirt would be perceived in the current climate.

Regardless of what side you fall on, hopefully this past week will be used as a learning experience for Swinney and the Clemson program.