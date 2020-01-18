Dabo Swinney Responds To Travis Etienne’s Draft Decision

Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for the 2020-21 season. The elite prospect received one of the highest draft projections for a RB in the upcoming NFL Draft.

But the Tigers’ unfinished business was too much to pass down for Etienne.

Of all those thrilled by Etienne’s decision, Dabo Swinney couldn’t be more excited.

The Clemson head coach had an awesome response following Etienne’s surprising announcement.

“We’re just super excited about Travis’ decision to come back,” Swinney said in his reaction video. “Was really pumped when he called and could hear the excitement in his voice when he told me he’s coming back. You know, he wants to be an example to his family and he wants to have his senior year, and he wants to basically leave no doubt with his legacy and what he wants to achieve at the next level.”

Swinney’s entire reaction can be found in the video below.

𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝘊𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘚𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘴 𝘌𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘦 "He wants to be an example to his family, he wants to have his senior year and he wants to 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙣𝙤 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙩 with his legacy.”#ALLIN 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/L0AvP9vhjR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 18, 2020

There’s no doubt Clemson has one of the best cultures in college football. Etienne’s decision to return to school falls in line with the recent trend of several key players for the Tigers.

Swinney’s certainly built a monster in Clemson. The Tigers will once again field one of the best teams in the nation next season.