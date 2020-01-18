The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dabo Swinney Responds To Travis Etienne’s Draft Decision

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for the 2020-21 season. The elite prospect received one of the highest draft projections for a RB in the upcoming NFL Draft.

But the Tigers’ unfinished business was too much to pass down for Etienne.

Of all those thrilled by Etienne’s decision, Dabo Swinney couldn’t be more excited.

The Clemson head coach had an awesome response following Etienne’s surprising announcement.

“We’re just super excited about Travis’ decision to come back,” Swinney said in his reaction video. “Was really pumped when he called and could hear the excitement in his voice when he told me he’s coming back. You know, he wants to be an example to his family and he wants to have his senior year, and he wants to basically leave no doubt with his legacy and what he wants to achieve at the next level.”

Swinney’s entire reaction can be found in the video below.

There’s no doubt Clemson has one of the best cultures in college football. Etienne’s decision to return to school falls in line with the recent trend of several key players for the Tigers.

Swinney’s certainly built a monster in Clemson. The Tigers will once again field one of the best teams in the nation next season.


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.