Dabo Swinney Reveals DJ Uiagalelei Was Battling An Injury

DJ Uiagalelei did almost everything he could to lead Clemson to a victory over Notre Dame last Saturday, but the Tigers defense let him down.

Clemson’s offense really hasn’t skipped a beat without Trevor Lawrence. Uiagalelei flashed a cannon of an arm, throwing for 439 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ nail-biting 47-40 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame last Saturday. To make Uiagalelei’s performance even more impressive, he was reportedly battling an injury.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed on Tuesday Uiagalelei was “not healthy” the past two weeks. The Tigers’ backup turned starter hurt his shoulder several weeks ago when facing the Miami Hurricanes.

From the sounds of it, Swinney and the Tigers have yet to unleash Uiagalelei, especially in the running game. It’s hard to believe the Clemson quarterback could become an even more dangerous player, when healthy.

“The reality is he’s not healthy,” Swinney said of Uiagalelei, via Matt Connolly of The State. “We had to protect him the whole night… He hurt his shoulder a couple weeks (ago against Miami). That’s what people don’t know, it’s amazing what he’s been able to do. We’ve had to limit him.”

Clemson hasn’t held DJ Uiagalelei back in the passing game. But the Tigers’ rising star has definitely been limited in the rushing attack to prevent further injury.

“He’s gonna be a great runner… But we’ve had to really limit him,” Swinney continued. “But he’s getting better. We got him through it. With what he’s dealt with with his shoulder, we were lucky to get him back and being able to perform the way he was.”

Unfortunately, we might’ve seen that last of Uiagalelei as Clemson’s starter this season. Trevor Lawrence has returned to practice and is expected to play against Florida State on Nov. 21.