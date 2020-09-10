Dabo Swinney Reveals His Thoughts On Notre Dame In The ACC

Notre Dame’s football program will be a temporary member of the ACC for the 2020 season. Dabo Swinney is hoping it’ll become a full-time thing.

The Clemson Tigers head coach thinks it would be beneficial for everyone involved if the Fighting Irish’s football program becomes a full-time member of the ACC.

Swinney expressed his thoughts earlier this week.

“I’m happy they’re in the league,” Swinney said this week. “Heck, I wish they were a permanent member in the league, to be honest with you. I think it’d be great. Every week, I always keep up with the ACC and what’s going on. Typically I may not be checking in on Notre Dame every week, but this year I’ll be paying closer attention because not only are they in our league but we play them.”

Notre Dame definitely gives the ACC more depth at the top of the conference. While the Fighting Irish could be a threat to the Tigers’ reign of dominance, it’d likely be a good thing for Clemson (and the league) in the long term.

Former Miami head coach Mark Richt thinks the Fighting Irish are taking a bit of a risk this year, though.

“I think there’s a big risk to them as far as their reputation and the way they like to think of themselves as. All of a sudden they go to the ACC and find themselves battling for their lives,” Richt said.

With Notre Dame joining @ACCFootball as a full member for the 2020 season, @MarkRicht told @MarkPacker that he skeptical of how the Irish will enjoy life in the ACC. pic.twitter.com/VkVsC28z2d — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) September 9, 2020

Notre Dame and Clemson are set to play on Nov. 7, assuming the ACC’s schedule goes as planned.