Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers may have more ongoing success than any college football program going, but he is no stranger to finding ways to motivate his team. Ahead of Monday’s National Championship Game against LSU, the fact that he is playing a de facto road game has presented an opportunity to bring up one of his favorite movies.

The famous character Rocky Balboa is the consummate underdog-turned-champion. You can see why Dabo Swinney would love Rocky’s story as a model for his Tigers.

For this weekend’s game, Clemson players says that Swinney has repeatedly related playing LSU in New Orleans, a town full of Tigers fans, to Rocky fighting Ivan Drago in Russia. Rocky wins the fight and helps bridge the two culture embroiled in the Cold War.

From USA Today:

“Coach Swinney loves to compare us to Rocky movies. I guess he’s just the biggest Rocky fan,” Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum said Saturday on ESPN during media day. “He said going to Louisiana is like going to Russia and we’re playing Drago.” […] Playing Drago in Swinney’s rendition of the classic movie is Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. “He’ll say something about Drago, like Drago’s Burrow,” Anchrum said. “And then we’ve got to be Rocky. We’ve got to train in Russia. We’ve got to fight in Russia.”

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is taking a different tack, and certainly doesn’t want to brand his team as “big bad LSU,” even if the bravado is appropriate. “I couldn’t tell you who those two guys (Balboa and Drago) are, to be honest with you. I just know this: it’s going to be an emotional night. When we run out of that tunnel, I think it’s going to be a hometown advantage. But we have to take care of it. We have to use it to our advantage.”

Calling Joe Burrow, who was basically off of everyone’s radar as a superstar until a few months ago, Ivan Drago when Clemson has an undefeated former No. 1 recruit at quarterback is a stretch as well. But, I digress…

I don’t know that there is any sort of larger cultural implications between South Carolinians and the Cajuns down in Louisiana, and Clemson certainly isn’t some massive underdog, but the betting line does favor LSU, and LSU does seem to be having an easier time of things during the run-up to the game.

With inclement weather (rain, high winds) in the New Orleans area today, LSU will be practicing in the Saints indoor facility. Clemson was scheduled to practice outside at Yulman Stadium but now will practice in a ballroom at the hotel. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 11, 2020

Monday’s game is set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.