Dabo Swinney Shares Honest Reaction To NFL Job Speculation

When people link Dabo Swinney to another job, it is usually his alma mater, Alabama. However, the Clemson head coach was recently connected to an NFL franchise.

Last week, ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum said it could be a “perfect storm” for Swinney to land in Jacksonville, should the Jaguars move on from Doug Marrone after this season.

“He’s immensely popular in that area of the country and if he can go with Trevor Lawrence right down the road to Jacksonville, with all those picks and cap room, that’s the ideal situation,” Tannenbaum said last Monday. I know from talking to a number of NFL general managers, they see Dabo in the same mold as Pete Carroll. A high energy guy. Pete Carroll has been a coach in the college and the pros. If Dabo Swinney was going to do it, and that’s a big if, this would be the perfect situation.”

While there are dots that can be connected in Tannenbaum’s scenario, it seems unlikely to come to fruition. Swinney himself laughed off the speculation when asked about it by reporters today.

“Reaction was just, laughed at it. Had a little fun with Trevor,” Swinney said. “But man I’m not worried about the AFC or NFC, I don’t even know what they are.”

Clemson is coming off a national runner-up finish after winning the national championship in 2018. There’s a good chance they win it all this year as well.

It would be really, really tough for Dabo Swinney to leave what he’s built with the Tigers, even if the NFL comes calling.