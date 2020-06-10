Jay Bilas Says Dabo Swinney’s Statement Showed ‘Lack Of Accountability’

Dabo Swinney has been under fire for the past few weeks due to the way he’s handled the ongoing protests against racial injustice. The latest member of the media to share their thoughts on the Clemson head coach is ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas.

Bilas appeared on ESPN’s Get Up this morning to talk about Swinney’s recent statement. The Clemson head coach released a 14-minute video that discussed the recent controversies surrounding his team and what he plans to do moving forward.

While there were plenty of people in the Clemson community that appreciated the video from Swinney, the majority of the public doesn’t think it was the best response to the current situation. In fact, Bilas thinks Swinney’s statement lacked accountability.

“This is not about Dabo Swinney’s heart or his intentions, it’s about his judgement,” Bilas said on Get Up. “Coaches say all the time that they’re about accountability and no excuses. That’s all I felt that Dabo Swinney’s statement was: excuses, rationalizations and a lack of accountability.”

"That's all I felt that Dabo Swinney's statement was: excuses, rationalizations and a lack of accountability."@JayBilas thought the Clemson head coach's statement showed a "stunning lack of accountability." pic.twitter.com/NmN4b7Rh0s — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 10, 2020

Swinney has become one of the most polarizing figures in college football over the past few years.

No one will question his judgement on the sidelines, but there are plenty of critics when it comes to Swinney’s business off the field.

Skip Bayless, Bomani Jones, and Jalen Rose have put Swinney on blast for his recent remarks. It’s uncertain whether or not they’ll change their stance on the two-time national champion.

With the 2020 season only three months away, the Tigers may have to deal with outside noise. We’ll find out soon enough if they can overcome it.

[ESPN]